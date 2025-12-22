BNP gets permission to hold reception for Tarique Rahman

Shairul Kabir Khan said the party has received written approval to organise the reception to mark the acting chairman’s historic homecoming.

He added that around 8:30 pm Sunday night, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury sent the permission letter to BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Shairul Kabir further said that the letter was delivered to the BNP central office in Naya Paltan of Dhaka, by Jahid Hossain, a staff member of the Dhaka divisional commissioner’s office. The document was received by BNP Central Committee member (office affairs) Sattar Patwary.