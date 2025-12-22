BNP gets permission to hold reception for Tarique Rahman
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has received permission from the Dhaka divisional commissioner to organise a reception marking the return home of its acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, reports BSS.
The matter was confirmed Sunday night by BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan. After spending 17 years in exile in London, UK, Tarique Rahman is set to return to Bangladesh on 25 December.
Shairul Kabir Khan said the party has received written approval to organise the reception to mark the acting chairman’s historic homecoming.
He added that around 8:30 pm Sunday night, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury sent the permission letter to BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Shairul Kabir further said that the letter was delivered to the BNP central office in Naya Paltan of Dhaka, by Jahid Hossain, a staff member of the Dhaka divisional commissioner’s office. The document was received by BNP Central Committee member (office affairs) Sattar Patwary.