People have the right to know about time required for reforms: Tarique Rahman

BNP organised the discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in the afternoon.

Tarique posed a question at the discussion, “What does the interim government actually plan to do?”

It is expected that the government would announce the roadmap of their future activities, which, on one hand, would ensure the government’s transparency and accountability; on the other hand, it would generate speed in administrative tasks, he added.

The interim government would garner people’s support in proportion to their transparency to the people regarding their activities, the BNP acting chairperson remarked.

Mentioning that the deaths in dengue have been continuing, Tarique Rahman said many have been grappling hard to meet the hospital costs.

Alongside this, people from almost all walks of life have been suffering from unbridled price hikes. In this context, if the interim government procrastinates instead of controlling the market prices, then question on whether “reforms or family” could be more important to the people.

Tarique Rahman expressed that the people are bearing their sufferings and not opposing the government too much because they want to see the interim government as a successful one.