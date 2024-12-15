People have the right to know about time required for reforms: Tarique Rahman
People have the right to know how many months the interim government would require for reforming the state, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman said Sunday.
He further said it surely would be against the aspirations of the people if any statement on the demand of a roadmap of their future activities make them awkward.
Tarique Rahman said this while addressing virtually as the chief guest a discussion on Victory Day.
BNP organised the discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in the afternoon.
Tarique posed a question at the discussion, “What does the interim government actually plan to do?”
It is expected that the government would announce the roadmap of their future activities, which, on one hand, would ensure the government’s transparency and accountability; on the other hand, it would generate speed in administrative tasks, he added.
The interim government would garner people’s support in proportion to their transparency to the people regarding their activities, the BNP acting chairperson remarked.
Mentioning that the deaths in dengue have been continuing, Tarique Rahman said many have been grappling hard to meet the hospital costs.
Alongside this, people from almost all walks of life have been suffering from unbridled price hikes. In this context, if the interim government procrastinates instead of controlling the market prices, then question on whether “reforms or family” could be more important to the people.
Tarique Rahman expressed that the people are bearing their sufferings and not opposing the government too much because they want to see the interim government as a successful one.
But the interim government has to prove through their activities whether they want to see them a success, he observed.
Speaking about the 31-point of BNP to reform the state, Tarique said the state will have to take responsibilities of every citizen irrespective of their party, opinion, religion and creed.
Addressing the party leaders and activists, the BNP acting chairman said, “Bangladesh will start its journey following the roadmap for election soon. The democracy-loving people are your faithful partners in that journey. Stay with the people and try your level best to keep people with you.”
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir chaired the discussion.
Speaking at the event, he said, “The path to reforms must be made smoother by holding an acceptable election as soon as possible. This is the crying need now. But it hurts us when post-holders, who act like an intelligent and powerful person, teach us about reforms.”
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain remarked that the conspiracies will intensify if election is delayed.
None could survive through conspiracies once the country becomes election-oriented, he added.
Another standing committee member of the BNP, Abdul Moyeen Khan, said, “We will not leave the road as long as our rights are not achieved.”
Stating that the interim government did not seize power forcefully, BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said the people put them on charges. But the speeches of one of two of them sometimes seem incongruous.
The advisers should think before passing any statement regarding the BNP leaders, he said.
BNP standing committee members Salah Uddin Ahmed, Selima Rahman, AZM Zahid Hossain, joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon and chairperson’s adviser Abdus Salam also addressed the discussion, which was moderated by the party’s publicity secretary Sultan Salauddin.