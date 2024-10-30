Don't let your respect be harmed, Fakhrul tells Dr Yunus

The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has hoped that the newly formed search committee will soon constitute an election commission, which will later arrange an election in a quick manner.

Referring to the last chief election commissioner (CEC), Kazi Habibul Awal, the BNP leader said, “If the team of Habibul Awal can hold an election in three months, why can't it be done now? It is possible if there is a will. We believe this government has no ulterior political agenda.”