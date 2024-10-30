Don't let your respect be harmed, Fakhrul tells Dr Yunus
The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has hoped that the newly formed search committee will soon constitute an election commission, which will later arrange an election in a quick manner.
Referring to the last chief election commissioner (CEC), Kazi Habibul Awal, the BNP leader said, “If the team of Habibul Awal can hold an election in three months, why can't it be done now? It is possible if there is a will. We believe this government has no ulterior political agenda.”
Mirza Fakhrul explained his belief and said “This government is headed by Dr Muhammad Yunus, a person highly respected worldwide. He made a commitment that he has no political ambitions.”
While speaking at a discussion on the National People’s Party’s (NPP) founding anniversary at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) on Wednesday, the BNP leader addressed Dr Yunus directly, saying, “The countrymen love you very much. They hold you in high regard and want to continue it. My only request is that you remain cautious so that this position is not harmed.”
He further said, “We are going through a tough time. The fight is not over, nor are the conspiracies. All should remain vigilant as the fascist forces are still active. Merely the replacement of individuals will not transform the whole structure. It requires time.”
Urging the interim government to solely focus on election, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said you should focus on election, instead of other issues. “If we are to survive as a state, as a nation, a neutral, participatory and credible election should be arranged. This is the reason why so many lives were lost, so many people have fought and landed in jail.”
Addressing the partymen, he said there is no need to be restless. The interim government will hold an election that will satisfy everyone. But they must be given time.
The discussion was chaired by NPP president Fariduzzaman Farhad, where assistant secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Halim, Labour Party chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran, NPP secretary general Mostafizur Rahman, among others, were present.