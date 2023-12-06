Govt will fall within this month: Rizvi 

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP, has expressed concern that the Awami League, isolated from the people, is proceeding with plans to restrict voting rights in a forceful manner.

He alleges that the ruling party is attempting to undermine democracy through undemocratic means.

Rizvi emphasises that all democratic parties in the country, including the BNP, will unite in a final movement to thwart any efforts to erode democracy.

He believes that people are coming together to prevent the establishment of one-party rule in the country.