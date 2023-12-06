Govt will fall within this month: Rizvi 

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP, has expressed concern that the Awami League, isolated from the people, is proceeding with plans to restrict voting rights in a forceful manner.
He alleges that the ruling party is attempting to undermine democracy through undemocratic means.
Rizvi emphasises that all democratic parties in the country, including the BNP, will unite in a final movement to thwart any efforts to erode democracy.
He believes that people are coming together to prevent the establishment of one-party rule in the country.
Rizvi made these statements following a rally held in support of a blockade initiated by Rajshahi District Jubo Dal and District Chhatra Dal.
The procession, which began at 7:00 am today (Wednesday) from the front of Terokhadia Stadium in Rajshahi city, concluded at Dabatala intersection on City Hat Road. This information was provided in a notification issued by BNP.
Today, Wednesday, marks the first day of the 10th phase of the blockade initiated by the BNP, which demands the resignation of the government, cancellation of the election schedule, elections under a non-partisan and impartial government, and the release of leaders and activists, including Begum Khaleda Zia.
Following a rally in Rajshahi, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi stated that this time, opposition leaders, activists, and supporters advocating for democracy will not be incarcerated.
Drawing a parallel to historical events, he mentioned that on 6 December, 1990, the resignation of dictator Ershad was compelled by public outrage.
Rizvi asserted that the current government will not withstand public anger and will fall in the month of victory (December). He predicts that they will have to resign in the face of intense agitation.
Rizvi led the procession as the chief guest, accompanied by Professor Rafiqul Islam, the health affairs secretary of the BNP National Executive Committee, Rezaul Karim, the member secretary of Rajshahi District Jubo Dal, Saddam Hossain, joint convener Shahnewaz Khurshid Rizvi, and others.