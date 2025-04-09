BNP delegation will meet chief adviser on 16 April
A BNP delegation is scheduled to meet chief adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on 16 April, following the party's request for a discussion regarding the upcoming national election and reforms.
The meeting will take place at the chief adviser's official residence State Guest House Jamuna at 12:00 noon, UNB quoted BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed as saying on Wednesday.
Earlier, the BNP has requested an appointment with the chief adviser to resolve confusion regarding the national election.
“We have sought time to meet the chief adviser. After meeting with him, we will talk about this (election) issue,” said Salahuddin.
Salahuddin said they will certainly urge the chief adviser to present a clear roadmap for the next parliamentary election.
“We will urge him to clearly present the roadmap for the national election through the proper process, so that the sense of instability and uncertainty over the election issue is removed,” he said.
The BNP leader said a clear election roadmap is necessary not only to address the election issue but also to restore political stability and inject dynamism into economic activities.
He said they will also ask Dr Yunus to ensure the election is held in December, which provides sufficient time for the interim government to organise the polls.
“We have previously discussed this with the election commission, and they have confirmed that they will be able to complete all preparations for the election by June,” Salahuddin said.
He also noted that the chief adviser also assured them earlier that his government is working to ensure the election is held by December.
“Given the confusion surrounding the election due to statements from various parties on different issues, we will call upon the chief advisor to clear it,” the BNP leader said.
Another BNP standing committee member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said their party would also talk about the ongoing reform process during the meeting. “In particular, we will want to be sure about when the election will be held.”
He said their standing committee meeting on Monday decided to meet with the chief adviser soon, as there is confusion regarding the interim government’s actual position on the national election time frame.
The BNP leader also said their party secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has been in Singapore for a health check-up. “I hope he will return home in time to attend the meeting.”
He said their delegation would send a clear message to the chief adviser that the BNP will not accept any attempt by the government to extend its power unnecessarily until June next year.