BNP delegation will meet chief adviser on 16 April

A BNP delegation is scheduled to meet chief adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on 16 April, following the party's request for a discussion regarding the upcoming national election and reforms.

The meeting will take place at the chief adviser's official residence State Guest House Jamuna at 12:00 noon, UNB quoted BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed as saying on Wednesday.

Earlier, the BNP has requested an appointment with the chief adviser to resolve confusion regarding the national election.

“We have sought time to meet the chief adviser. After meeting with him, we will talk about this (election) issue,” said Salahuddin.

Salahuddin said they will certainly urge the chief adviser to present a clear roadmap for the next parliamentary election.