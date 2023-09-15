BNP to roll out detailed programme of one-point movement Monday

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam said the party would roll out detailed programmes to realise its one point demand of the government's resignation on 18 September, Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing at BNP’s Naya Paltan office on Friday afternoon, Fakhrul said the party would announce the schedule of the simultaneous movement on that day.

“The youth who cannot cast their votes have announced road marches in Rangpur and Rajshahi on 16 and 17 September. BNP will announce its programmes on 18 September,” Mirza Fakhrul said.

He said the people of the country are united in the ongoing one-point movement and everyone has reached a consensus not to participate in the election held under this government.