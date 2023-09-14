Odhikar secretary Adilur imprisoned for two years

A court in Dhaka has sentenced Adilur Rahman Khan, secretary of rights organistaion Odhikar, to two-year imprisonment, for spreading untrue and fabricated information over the operation on Hefazat men in the capital’s Shapla Chattar area a decade ago.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000. Odhikar director ASM Nasir Uddin also received the same sentence.