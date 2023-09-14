Odhikar secretary Adilur imprisoned for two years

A court in Dhaka has sentenced Adilur Rahman Khan, secretary of rights organistaion Odhikar, to two-year imprisonment, for spreading untrue and fabricated information over the operation on Hefazat men in the capital’s Shapla Chattar area a decade ago.
The court also fined him Tk 10,000. Odhikar director ASM Nasir Uddin also received the same sentence.
AM Zulfiqar Hayat, a judge of Dhaka cyber tribunal, handed down the verdict on Thursday, said Nazrul Islam, the tribunal’s special public prosecutor. The duo was sent to the prison following the verdict.
The court completed the hearing process of the case on 24 August and fixed 7 September for delivering its judgment. Later, the court set 14 September for the announcement of the verdict.
A case was filed against Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasir Uddin, on allegation of spreading untrue and fabricated information regarding the law enforcers’ operation on the rally of Hefazat-e Islam on 5 May 2013.
Adilur was arrested in the case on 10 August 2013 and was placed on a five-day remand. Later, the police, with permission of the court, searched the Odhikar office and seized two computers and two laptops.
The detective branch (DB) police submitted the final report to the court on 4 September 2013.
Odhikar published the report on 10 June 2013, saying that some 61 people were killed in the operation on Hefazat men. Later, the information ministry sought detailed information about the 61 victims on 10 July of the year.
According to the police report, Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasir Uddin prepared a report with the ill-motivated and untrue information of 61 deaths in the operation. Publishing the report, they took an attempt to create grievances among the people, disrupt law and order situation, and tarnish the country’s image at home and abroad.
It led to a negative sentiment among the Muslims regarding the law enforcement agencies, which falls under criminal offence as per the law, the report added.
In response, Odhikar said they will provide the list if a committee is formed, with a retired High Court justice as its chief, to investigate the incident.