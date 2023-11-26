Right to vote shouldn’t be robbed in 2024: AB Party

We have struggled for decades to secure universal right to vote in a free, fair, participatory and credible election. Farcical election can only lead to kingdom of unlawful detention, mass arrest on trumped up cases, enforced disappearances, false convictions as it’s going on now, he added.

Asaduzzaman Fuaad, a joint member secretary of AB Party, said pseudo candidates from fake political parties would not attract any voters to polling stations.

Nasreen Sultana Mily, in- charge of AB Party Women, said, 52 per cent voters are women and they could not vote in 2014 and 2018.

Mentioning that five million ready-made garment workers are also female, Nasreen added that the RMG workers were killed and tortured while demanding liveable wage and improved working conditions.