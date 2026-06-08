Photograph of Selina Hayat Ivy at Dhanmondi 32 is AI generated

A photograph of former Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy, who was recently released on bail, has been circulating on Facebook.

The image shows Ivy standing alone in front of the damaged Bangabandhu Memorial House on road no. 32 in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, wearing a red-and-green outfit with a shawl and making a victory sign with her fingers.

Posts sharing the image claim that Selina Hayat Ivy visited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic residence after her release from prison.