BNP leaders and activists gather outside Tarique Rahman's house
The say, ‘We could not see our leader properly at the mass reception, so we came to his house.’
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists have been gathering outside the residence of BNP acting chairman, Tarique Rahman since morning today, Friday to catch a glimpse of him. Such scenes were noticed in front of House No. 196 on Gulshan Avenue in the capital.
Many of those present said they were unable to see Tarique Rahman properly amid the huge crowd at the mass reception, which is why they came to his residence in Gulshan in the morning. After 17 years, the BNP acting chairman has returned to the country, creating a festive mood among party leaders and activists.
Md Ismail travelled from Shibganj upazila in Bogura. He said, “I attended the mass reception yesterday (Thursday) but could not see our leader properly. That is why I came to his house. I am here out of love for our leader.”
From morning until around 12:00 pm, it was noticed that members of the Chairperson Security Force (CSF), along with police, RAB, and other law enforcement personnel, were deployed to ensure security at the residence. The red-and-green bus that carried Tarique Rahman was parked in front of the house.
Party leaders and activists from different parts of the country were seen arriving outside the residence. They stood on the road opposite the house, with some taking photographs on their mobile phones. Journalists were also present in large numbers.
Md Mainuddin, a member of Feni district unit of the BNP, came in front of the residence in the morning to see Tarique Rahman. He told Prothom Alo, “I came to Dhaka two days ago to attend the mass reception. There are party instructions not to gather in front of the chairman’s house, but I still came just to catch a glimpse of him.”
Tarique Rahman is scheduled to visit the grave of his father martyred President Ziaur Rahman after Jumma prayers at around 2:00 pm today. He will later pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar.
According to a post on the Facebook page of BNP media cell, special prayers will be offered after Jumma prayers today at mosques across Dhaka and the rest of the country at the initiative of the BNP, seeking the recovery of Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, and marking the return of Tarique Rahman and his family to the country.
After 17 years, Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka from London Thursday afternoon, accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter, Zaima Rahman. From Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, he went directly to the mass reception venue on the July 36 Expressway (300 feet road), where he delivered a speech. Large numbers of party leaders and activists welcomed him along the entire route.
Following the reception, he visited Evercare Hospital to see his ailing mother, Khaleda Zia. Around 7:30 pm, he left Evercare Hospital and returned to House No. 196 on Gulshan Avenue, where he is currently staying with his family.
The house on Gulshan Avenue had been prepared in advance for the BNP acting chairman. House No. 196 is located next to ‘Feroza', the longtime residence of BNP chairperson, Khaleda Zia.