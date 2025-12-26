BNP leaders and activists gather outside Tarique Rahman's house

Md Ismail travelled from Shibganj upazila in Bogura. He said, “I attended the mass reception yesterday (Thursday) but could not see our leader properly. That is why I came to his house. I am here out of love for our leader.”

From morning until around 12:00 pm, it was noticed that members of the Chairperson Security Force (CSF), along with police, RAB, and other law enforcement personnel, were deployed to ensure security at the residence. The red-and-green bus that carried Tarique Rahman was parked in front of the house.

Party leaders and activists from different parts of the country were seen arriving outside the residence. They stood on the road opposite the house, with some taking photographs on their mobile phones. Journalists were also present in large numbers.