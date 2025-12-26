Tarique Rahman to visit father’s grave, pay tribute at National Memorial

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh after 17 years, visited his mother, BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, at hospital on Thursday following a large public reception attended by party leaders and supporters.

On Friday, after Friday prayers, Tarique is scheduled to visit the grave of Shaheed president Ziaur Rahman around 2:00 pm. He will later pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar.

According to a post on BNP’s media cell Facebook page, special prayers will be offered after Friday prayers at mosques across Dhaka and other parts of the country, organised by the BNP, seeking Khaleda Zia’s recovery and marking Tarique Rahman’s return to the country with his family.