Tarique Rahman to visit father’s grave, pay tribute at National Memorial
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh after 17 years, visited his mother, BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, at hospital on Thursday following a large public reception attended by party leaders and supporters.
On Friday, after Friday prayers, Tarique is scheduled to visit the grave of Shaheed president Ziaur Rahman around 2:00 pm. He will later pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar.
According to a post on BNP’s media cell Facebook page, special prayers will be offered after Friday prayers at mosques across Dhaka and other parts of the country, organised by the BNP, seeking Khaleda Zia’s recovery and marking Tarique Rahman’s return to the country with his family.
The party has called on BNP leaders, activists, and members of the public nationwide to take part in the prayers.
Tarique returned to Bangladesh on a Bangladesh Biman flight (BG-202), arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:43 am. on Thursday after traveling from London via Sylhet. He was accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and their only daughter, Zaima Rahman.
Under normal traffic conditions, the journey from the airport to the 300-foot road area in Purbachal takes less than 30 minutes. On Thursday, however, the trip took nearly three hours due to large crowds lining both sides of the road.
Many gathered not only as party supporters but also out of curiosity to see Tarique Rahman after his return, while others came to witness what they described as a historic moment. The 6.5-kilometre stretch from the airport to the reception venue was packed with people.
Security measures around the airport’s VIP gate and surrounding areas were visibly heightened. Law enforcement agencies, including the army, formed security cordons along both sides of the road and in front of, behind, and alongside the bus carrying Tarique Rahman from the airport to the reception venue.