Mohibbur Rahman would extort money even from fishermen

He was once a teacher and then tried his luck in business. He then became a chairman of the union parishad. Due to his involvement with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Bangladesh Awami Jubo League politics, he had connections with Awami League’s central leaders. Although he was accused of corruption during his tenure as UP chairman, he had become a member of parliament (MP) and then a state minister.

After becoming an MP, his corruption increased even more. Allegations are there that he got involved in extortion, land grabbing, illegal occupation of shrimp enclosures and misappropriation of public funds.

The man in question is former MP of Patuakhali-4 constituency and former state minister for disaster management and relief Md Mohibbur Rahman. None could dare to speak up against Mohibbur Rahman all these years.

Upazila Awami League’s senior vice president SM Rakibul Ahsan told Prothom Alo that Mohibbur Rahman’s corruption was so pervasive that he did not spare any sector. He did no work without money. He intimidated people to sell their lands to him at a nominal price. Mohibur Rahman inflicted irreparable damage to Awami League for such activities.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started an investigation into the allegations of illegal wealth acquisition against Mohibbur Rahman and his wife Fatema Akhter.