BNP's Dhaka rally: Tension brews over venue

While speaking to newsmen in Cumilla on Friday, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said from the government side, it was suggested that BNP hold the rally at Biswa Ijtema ground in Tongi or Purbacal. As the home minister is allowing to hold the rally in Suhrawardy, he will also allow to hold it at Paltan.

Although there is no uncertainty over the rally venue in Rajshahi, new cases are being filed against leaders and activists in different districts head of BNP's mass rally on 3 December.

As per available information, a total of 37 cases have been filed against leaders and activists under the special power act and Explosive Substances Act in 11 days at different districts of Rajshahi division. As many as 1,146 people have been made accused in these cases.

BNP leaders alleged police are filing cases against BNP leaders and activists to prevent the big gathering at BNP's mass rally in Rajshahi division.

BNP will hold demonstrations at all cities on 30 November protesting against the fictitious cases filed by police.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the matter, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said fictitious cases are newly being filed in each district centering the mass rally in Rajshahi. The main target is to spread panic to foil the movement. They did the same thing ahead of the national election in 2018 and they have started again now.

Earlier, BCL staged showdown during BNP's mass rallies in other divisional rallies. Except Chattogram, regional transport strikes were called ahead of BNP rallies and movements of vehicles were halted.