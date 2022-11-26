BNP's Dhaka rally: Tension brews over venue

Although the party has been able to hold its mass rally in Cumilla without big obstacles, they alleged they are facing cases, arrests and harassments by police ahead of the mass rally in Rajshahi.
The 10 December rally is the last one of BNP's divisional mass rallies. The party applied to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on 15 November seeking permission to hold the rally in front of party office in Naya Paltan.
Till now DMP has not informed the party formally.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at an event on Thursday said BNP will be able to hold its mass rally complying some conditions at Suhrawardy Udyan on 10 December.
He said, "We told them to hold the rally in a big space. Their last demand was that they want to hold the rally in Suhrawardy Udyan. We have asked the commissioner to inform them about the matter. The prime minister has such an instruction."
BNP leaders said they didn't want to hold the rally in Suhrawardy Udyan, rather they sought permission for Naya Paltan.
They also said the central council of Chhatra League will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan on 8 and 9 December. BCL is taking preparations to erect a stage there.
The leaders alleged the government is giving permission to hold the rally in Suhrawardy Udyan, for creating trouble for them. Permission is being given so that BNP cannot build a stage there, they added.
While speaking to newsmen on Thursday, information and broadcast minister Hasan Mahmud said BNP wants to hold the rally at Naya Paltan in fear of low turnout of leaders and activists and to create anarchy by blocking busy roads.
A big rally was organised at Suhrawary on 11 November to mark 50th anniversary of Jubo League. A large stage was erected there. Programmes of Awami League front and associate bodies are being held one after another on that stage. The national council of Awami League will be held there on 24 December. BCL's national council will be held on 8 December while Jubo Mohila League's council will be held on 15 December.
Under such a circumstance, BNP leaders believe that there is an ill motive behind allowing BNP to hold their rally at Suhrawardy on 10 December.
BNP leaders said there is a fear of clash in it.
While speaking to newsmen in Cumilla on Friday, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said from the government side, it was suggested that BNP hold the rally at Biswa Ijtema ground in Tongi or Purbacal. As the home minister is allowing to hold the rally in Suhrawardy, he will also allow to hold it at Paltan.
Although there is no uncertainty over the rally venue in Rajshahi, new cases are being filed against leaders and activists in different districts head of BNP's mass rally on 3 December.
As per available information, a total of 37 cases have been filed against leaders and activists under the special power act and Explosive Substances Act in 11 days at different districts of Rajshahi division. As many as 1,146 people have been made accused in these cases.
BNP leaders alleged police are filing cases against BNP leaders and activists to prevent the big gathering at BNP's mass rally in Rajshahi division.
BNP will hold demonstrations at all cities on 30 November protesting against the fictitious cases filed by police.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the matter, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said fictitious cases are newly being filed in each district centering the mass rally in Rajshahi. The main target is to spread panic to foil the movement. They did the same thing ahead of the national election in 2018 and they have started again now.
Earlier, BCL staged showdown during BNP's mass rallies in other divisional rallies. Except Chattogram, regional transport strikes were called ahead of BNP rallies and movements of vehicles were halted.
However, BNP's mass rally is being held in Cumilla today, Saturday without any transport strikes. The mass rally will be held at Town Hall ground at 11:00am today, Saturday.
About the matter, Cumilla North BNP former president and former MP Monjurul Ahsan Munshi said Dhaka-Chattogram highway will be blocked if transport strike is called in Cumilla. This highway is the lifeline of economy. So transport strike has not been enforced here.
BNP has been holding divisional rallies since 12 October protesting against the price hike of essential commodities, death of leaders and activists in police fire and the party is also demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and holding the next parliamentary election under a caretaker government.
The first rally was organised at Polo Ground in Chattogram on 12 October. The incidents of attacks took place in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Barishal and Khulna.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been written in English by Rabiul Islam.