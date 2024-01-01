Can’t say right now about staying in election until the last moment: GM Quader

It is not possible to say anything right now on whether the Jatiya Party (JaPa) will remain in the fray of the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election until the last moment, said the party’s chairman GM Quader on Monday.
GM Quader, also a JaPa candidate from Rangpur-3 (Sadar) constituency, said this to the newspersons while electioneering on the court premises at Rangpur Sadar upazila at around 12:30 pm.
“Sometimes some candidates do not stay in the election until the last moment. Some announce this formally while some quit silently. I can’t force people who do not want to compete in the election. This is their right,” he told the media.
When the JaPa chairman was asked about the reasons for quitting the election of the party candidates, he said this could be because of threats or lack of money. “Some candidates are not well-off. That’s why some could quit the electoral race due to shortage of money.”
In response to another question on whether the Jatiya Party will remain in the election till the last moment, GM Quader said, “We can’t say this right now until the election comes. Time will say this. Let’s wait until that time.”
JaPa co-chairman and Rangpur City Corporation mayor Mostafizar Rahman and central joint general secretary and Rangpur city JaPa general secretary SM Yasir, among others, were present during the campaigning.