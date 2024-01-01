Can’t say right now about staying in election until the last moment: GM Quader

It is not possible to say anything right now on whether the Jatiya Party (JaPa) will remain in the fray of the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election until the last moment, said the party’s chairman GM Quader on Monday.

GM Quader, also a JaPa candidate from Rangpur-3 (Sadar) constituency, said this to the newspersons while electioneering on the court premises at Rangpur Sadar upazila at around 12:30 pm.