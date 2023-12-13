Alliance with Awami League unlikely: Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury

Trinomul BNP Chairperson, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, has stated that there is currently no possibility of forming an alliance with the governing Awami League in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.
He made this comment while participating in a programme in Golapganj, Sylhet on Tuesday morning, addressing questions from journalists.
During Golapganj Freedom Day, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury engaged with journalists after the procession at the Upazila headquarters, organised by the Upazila Mukti Joddha Sontan Command (a platform for the children of freedom fighters).
Subsequently, he delivered a speech as the chief guest at the discussion held marking the occasion.
In his conversation with journalists, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury expressed, “At the moment, we are not engaged in talks for any alliance with the Awami League. We are preparing to stand independently and participate in the elections. Although Trinomul BNP follows the activities of Awami League, a party imbued with the spirit of the liberation war, there will be no alliance with them in the election.”
Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury stated, "We will contest elections in 300 seats. People will vote based on the candidate, not their party symbols. As a war-wounded freedom fighter, I was seriously injured by a bullet during the country's liberation. We fought to make the country independent for the people's liberation, but human rights are not fully established. Prices of goods have skyrocketed. Construction projects, even for roads, are marred by contractor corruption.”
Shamsher emphasised that people are unable to speak freely at present. The right to vote must be safeguarded, ensuring that citizens can go to polling stations, stand in line, and cast their votes. Polling stations should be guarded on the election day.
He expressed hopes for a free and fair election.
The event was chaired by Upazila Mukti Joddha Sangsad ex-commander Shafiqur Rahman, with Golam Dastagir Khan, also known as Samin, moderating the discussion.
Speeches were delivered by freedom fighters Salim Ahmad Falik, Akmal Ali, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Abhijit Chowdhury, Social Service Officer Nurul Haque, Upazila Awami League Vice President Zillur Rahman, Councilor Fazlul Alam, Manzil Ahmad, Zahirul Islam, and others.