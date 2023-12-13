Alliance with Awami League unlikely: Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury

Trinomul BNP Chairperson, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, has stated that there is currently no possibility of forming an alliance with the governing Awami League in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

He made this comment while participating in a programme in Golapganj, Sylhet on Tuesday morning, addressing questions from journalists.

During Golapganj Freedom Day, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury engaged with journalists after the procession at the Upazila headquarters, organised by the Upazila Mukti Joddha Sontan Command (a platform for the children of freedom fighters).

Subsequently, he delivered a speech as the chief guest at the discussion held marking the occasion.