'Maleque Party' formed to 'rule' Manikganj

55When Zahid Malque was elected a member of parliament (MP) for the first time in 2008 he became active in creating a group. His influence rose after he became the state minister for health following his victory in the 2014 elections.

When he established sole dominance in Manikganj, a group consisting of his relatives and supporters became known to leaders and activists at the grassroots as the ‘Maleque Party.’

The former health minister of the ousted Awami League government allegedly controlled Balu Mahal and the public transport sector, as well as carried out corruption and irregularities, and grabbed other people’s lands and purchased those at lower prices.

He made a fortune by using the influence of the Maleque Party. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) froze his and his family members’ bank accounts. Recently, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) sent letters to the office of the sub-registrar at the district seeking information on the wealth of Zahid Maleque and his family members.

Leaders and activists of Awami League and locals said though anger over the activities of Zahid Maleque persisted in the party it did not come to the limelight before.

Many think he could not become minister despite winning the 2024 election from the Manikganj-3 (Saturia-parts of Sadar) because of the irregularities in a government project and the party feud.

Zahid Maleque then started facing opposition from leaders and activists in his various activities and party feuds also came to the fore. He supported his cousin Md Israfil Hossain, who contested for chairman post, in the Sadar upazila parishad election in May this year while most of the party leaders and activists sided with district Awami League organising secretary Sudeb Shaha. Zahid Maleque’s cousin conceded defeat in the election.

