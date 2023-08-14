Hefazat reintegrating defunct committee leaders ‘under duress’

Hefazat-e-Islam is reintegrating members of its dissolved committee in the central committee under pressure from the grassroots. Sources said that one of the reasons for this pressure is that many of the leaders of the dissolved committee have become exasperated with cases filed against them. Meanwhile, many leaders of the organisation including Mamunul Haque have long been behind the bars. The decision to restructure the committee was mainly taken due to pressure from this quarter.

Several members of the dissolved committee think that the current leadership of Hefazat failed to take effective measures in freeing their jailed leaders and other leaders and activists from the tangle of lawsuits. In addition, many of the current leaders have good rapport with the government and ruling quarters.

The current leaders of the organisation do not seem to have any visible concern or plan. This has irked the anti-government section against the current leadership of Hefazat. A section within the organisation has mounted pressure on the current leadership.