AL rival candidates likely to be spared, but fear looms

A large number of rival candidates from Awami League may contest the 12th parliamentary election, and many leaders think the party may not go tough on these rivals.
The reason is the ruling Awami League wants to show a competitive election on the presumption that the BNP is not joining the polls.
Besides, the Awami League’s top leadership will also give a message that none can win the election uncontested.
Though the Awami League cannot back any rival candidate openly, the party, according to a central leader, may show leniency to a some extent.
The leader also said the goals of Awami League are to create a polls atmosphere, increase voters at polling station and hold a competitive election.
According to the Awami League policy, if any leader or activist of Awami League contests an election defying the party decision they will face expulsion as per the party constitution. So, any leader holding any party position contests the election will be expelled temporarily.
However, this time there will be no additional measures to drive out the rival candidates from the polls campaign without some exceptions. Besides, the Awami League will also welcome anyone from BNP or other party who wants to contest the election independently.
The Awami League distributed nomination forms for the 12th parliamentary election on 18-21 November. As of 21 November, 3,019 forms were sold. The party assumes 16-17 candidates are likely to contest in each constituency, and many of these aspirants may vie independently if they are deprived of party nomination.
Awami League organising secretary Mirza Azam told Prothom Alo that any leader holding a party position contests the election independently will face organisational action. What more the party can do if when someone does not hold any party position, he said adding, this time many people from BNP and other parties will contest the polls independently.
Going after potential individual candidates
According to several sources of Awami League, various government agencies are looking for potential individual candidates in various districts. A businessperson from Barishal collects a party nomination form on Sunday.
After that, Awami League leaders and different government agencies started inquiring about him since that person was not in the party’s consideration. The businessperson is supposed to contest the election independently.
The ruling party plans not to harass any locally popular person aspiring to contest the election independently, but no independent candidate will be tolerated in the constituencies of prime minister Sheikh Hasina or the alliance’s top leaders. Awami League also plans to keep independent candidates in the constituencies dominated by the BNP to increase the voters' presence.
According to several central leaders of Awami League, party leaders holding positions should not consider contesting the election independently. Rather, persons who are from Awami League family but not involved in politics will get preference for independent candidature. Businesspeople and celebrities are also fine. However, renegades of any party are more welcomed while people from the Awami League will be neither welcomed nor given any pressure.
According to the party source, the Awami League wants to field candidates in 230 constituencies in the upcoming election and expects to win 180-200 seats. There is no problem if independent candidates win the remaining seats.
Worry over allies and like-minded parties
Awami League is also worried over whether candidates of allies and like-minded parties face damages if rival candidates stay in the election.
According to the party sources, Awami League also aims to ensure victory for the top candidates of its allies including the 14-party alliance, Jatiya Party and Trinamool BNP. If rival candidates from the Awami League contest the election in the constituencies of the allies’ top leaders, it will be difficult. Allies are showing interest in joining the election upon the assurance of victory from Awami League, and if it does not happen, Awami League may face allegations of betrayal.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSD) general secretary Shirin Akhter was elected lawmaker from Feni-1 as the candidate of the 14-party alliance on boat symbol in 11th parliamentary election, and she also wants to contest the next election from this seat.
Meanwhile, Aalauddin Ahmed Chowdhury, former protocol officer of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former central executive committee member of Awami League, collected nomination to contest from Feni-1 constituency. He also collected nomination form for Feni-2 constituency, and Nizam Uddin Hazari is the incumbent lawmaker of this seat.
According to party sources, it is difficult for the Awami League to leave out Nizam Uddin Hazari whereas if anyone gets the party ticket at Shirin Akter’s seat, problems will arise in the alliance, and such complexity is likely to arise in several other seats.
On the one hand, Awami League will have to show leniency to its partners and allies, and, on the other hand, the party wants to show leeway to independent candidates to increase voters' presence and make the election completive. As a result, complexity remains.
Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif told Prothom Alo that the election will be competitive, and if anyone deems themselves fit and becomes an independent candidate, there is nothing to say. However, if they are from the party, they will face expulsion, he warned.