AL rival candidates likely to be spared, but fear looms

A large number of rival candidates from Awami League may contest the 12th parliamentary election, and many leaders think the party may not go tough on these rivals.

The reason is the ruling Awami League wants to show a competitive election on the presumption that the BNP is not joining the polls.

Besides, the Awami League’s top leadership will also give a message that none can win the election uncontested.

Though the Awami League cannot back any rival candidate openly, the party, according to a central leader, may show leniency to a some extent.

The leader also said the goals of Awami League are to create a polls atmosphere, increase voters at polling station and hold a competitive election.

According to the Awami League policy, if any leader or activist of Awami League contests an election defying the party decision they will face expulsion as per the party constitution. So, any leader holding any party position contests the election will be expelled temporarily.

However, this time there will be no additional measures to drive out the rival candidates from the polls campaign without some exceptions. Besides, the Awami League will also welcome anyone from BNP or other party who wants to contest the election independently.

The Awami League distributed nomination forms for the 12th parliamentary election on 18-21 November. As of 21 November, 3,019 forms were sold. The party assumes 16-17 candidates are likely to contest in each constituency, and many of these aspirants may vie independently if they are deprived of party nomination.