Country must be rebuilt through justice, reform, new constitution: Nahid
Bangladesh will have to be rebuilt through justice, reform and a new constitution, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam said on Saturday.
"Even after a year, we do not see any visible steps. That is why we are demanding justice, reform and a new constitution," he said these things as the chief guest in the "July March for Building the Nation" programme street meeting at Naojowan Ground in Naogaon city Saturday night.
Nahid expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you and we are deeply grateful for your support despite the storm and rain. The National Citizen Party has launched the July March for Building the Nation to mark its one-year anniversary. We are touring all 64 districts, and our visit to Naogaon is part of that journey. We are not just talking but we are listening, listening to the families of martyrs and the common people."
Expressing disappointment over the condition of the roads, he said for the past 15 years, the fascist government talked of development, but they have only deceived the people. "Those days of deception are over. We do not want to see such false promises again. The National Citizen Party will not make any false promises," he added.
Nahid emphasised, "Through the mass uprising, the common people and the youth of this country have emerged as an alternative leadership. We are offering that alternative leadership and spirit to you. It is up to you to decide which path Bangladesh will take and what its future will be. For the past 15 years, the people of Bangladesh have endured oppression and torture by the fascist government. Many brothers and sisters from Naogaon have been exiled, and numerous others have been injured or martyred."
He continued, "We brought independence in 1971, but that independence was lost. We have not been able to enjoy its true benefits. We will not let the mass uprising of July 24 to go in vain. That is why we fought for independence, and we will also bring reforms, reforms that will protect this independence. Only then can the July martyrs be given their rightful dignity. This is our promise."
Munira Sharmin, party's joint convener and chief coordinator of Naogaon district unit, urged everyone to stand with the NCP. NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain said we saw our brother being killed right before our eyes. Despite many witnesses to the genocide, justice has not yet been served. "If we want to give people their peace of mind, those responsible like the Awami League and Sheikh Hasina must be tried on Bangladeshi soil," he added.
The event was jointly hosted by NCP Chief Organiser (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam and Chief Organiser (Southern Region) Hasnat Abdullah. Senior Chief Coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, and various leaders and activists at the district and upazila levels, were present too.