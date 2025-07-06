Country must be rebuilt through justice, reform, new constitution: Nahid

Bangladesh will have to be rebuilt through justice, reform and a new constitution, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam said on Saturday.

"Even after a year, we do not see any visible steps. That is why we are demanding justice, reform and a new constitution," he said these things as the chief guest in the "July March for Building the Nation" programme street meeting at Naojowan Ground in Naogaon city Saturday night.

Nahid expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you and we are deeply grateful for your support despite the storm and rain. The National Citizen Party has launched the July March for Building the Nation to mark its one-year anniversary. We are touring all 64 districts, and our visit to Naogaon is part of that journey. We are not just talking but we are listening, listening to the families of martyrs and the common people."