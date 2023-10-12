Mirza Fakhrul meets Peter Haas

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir held a meeting with US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today, Thursday.
The meeting started at 12:45pm and lasted for around an hour at the American Club in Gulshan, confirmed a source of BNP media cell.
Deputy counselor of political and economic affairs was also present at the meeting.
Neither the BNP nor the US embassy said anything about the meeting officially.
Meanwhile, the visiting pre-election assessment mission of the US is likely to depart Dhaka today. The mission reached Dhaka on Saturday and held meetings with different political parties including Awami League and BNP.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul led the delegation of the party during the meeting on Monday.