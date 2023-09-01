Attacks and clashes, nearly 120 injured

Nearly 120 people, including police, were injured as clashes broke out between opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists with the police and ruling Awami League men in Magura, Netrokona, Gaibandha and Bhola districts on Friday. The clashes took place as the opposition party was organising its 45th founding anniversary programme on the day.

In Magura, a clash broke out between the police and BNP leaders and activists in front of the temporary office of the party in Mohammadpur upazila in afternoon. Three BNP men sustained bullet injuries and three police members were injured in the clash, witnesses said.

The BNP leaders and activists allegedly vandalised a vehicle and two motorcycles of police.

“BNP leaders and activists were gathering in front of the party office in the market to celebrate the party’s founding anniversary. The police detained several of them, creating tension. The police charged with batons and fired tear gas shells. At the same time some members of Awami League appeared on the scene and clashed with the BNP men. The AL men vandalised the police vehicles,” district BNP joint convener Mithun Roy told Prothom Alo.