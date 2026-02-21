Who will be the BNP candidate for the Bogura seat vacated by Tarique?

The Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency has been vacated by Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Having been elected from two constituencies, he relinquished one seat the day before taking oath. As a result, a by-election will now be held in the vacant constituency. Discussions are under way over who BNP will nominate in that election.

From 1991 to 2008, BNP candidates won the Bogura-6 seat by large margins in every general election. In the 1996, 2001 and 2008 elections, the party’s late Chairperson Khaleda Zia won the seat by a landslide with the party’s ‘sheaf of paddy’ symbol. In the 13th parliamentary election held on 12 February, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman also secured a decisive victory in the constituency.