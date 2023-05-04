Khaleda Zia returns home after health check-ups

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home on Thursday evening, five days after she underwent several health check-ups.
The country's former prime minister was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on 29 April.
BNP media wing member, Shairul Kabir Khan, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo, adding Khaleda Zia left the hospital around 4:30pm and reached home at 6:20pm.
Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo that the medical board decided to send her home after analysing the check-ups reports. Her treatment will be continued from home.