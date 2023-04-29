Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital again

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital again today. She was taken to the hospital for regular check up on Saturday evening and admitted there as per the suggestions of her physicians.

BNP chairperson’s media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the development to Prothom Alo at around 8:15 pm.

Khaleda Zia left her Gulshan house ‘Feroza’ for Evercare Hospital at Basundhara residential area from 5:30pm. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain and Nazrul Islam Khan, vice chairman AZM Zahid Hossain and many other leaders of the party were present there at that time.