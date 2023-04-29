Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital again

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital again today. She was taken to the hospital for regular check up on Saturday evening and admitted there as per the suggestions of her physicians.
BNP chairperson’s media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the development to Prothom Alo at around 8:15 pm.
Khaleda Zia left her Gulshan house ‘Feroza’ for Evercare Hospital at Basundhara residential area from 5:30pm. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain and Nazrul Islam Khan, vice chairman AZM Zahid Hossain and many other leaders of the party were present there at that time.
Khaleda Zia went to Evercare Hospital earlier on 27 February for health checkup. She was admitted to hospital back on 28 August last year. A ring was installed on Khaleda Zia’s heart last year. Physicians diagnosed two more blocks on her heart later.
Khaleda Zia’s personal physician Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo that she undergoes health chek-up every month. The medical board formed for her treatment suggested some diagnostic tests.
Khaleda Zia contracted Covid in April 2021 and was admitted to Evercare Hospital five times till June that year. The BNP chairperson has been suffering from various ailments for a long time.
Khaleda spent some time in Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March, 2020, on conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house, and would not leave the country. The suspension order is being extended for six months period since then.