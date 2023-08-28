There will be bloodshed if BNP assumes power: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said no movement ever becomes successful without people's involvement.

"Any movement in the world, which has no public involvement, has never become successful. Without people's involvement, nobody can make any mass movement a success anywhere in the world. It will not happen in this country too," he said while addressing a rally in Dhaka.

AL's science and technology sub-committee arranged the development and peace rally at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium Monday afternoon.