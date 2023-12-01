Police 'confine' candidate for 2 hrs, 'pressure' to step aside

The police have allegedly picked up an independent candidate from his residence at midnight, held him at the police station for two hours, and pressured him not to contest in the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election.

The incident took place in Dinajpur Sadar Upazila under Dinajpur-3 constituency in the small hours of Thursday, while the candidate is Bishwajit Ghosh alias Kanchan, general secretary of Awami League’s Sadar upazila unit.

Meanwhile, Rashed Parvez, president of Jubo League’s Dinajpur district unit, alleged that he received threats not to submit his nomination paper.