PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his Homecoming Day

Bangabandhu’s younger daughter and prime minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at that time.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh’s independence.

Flanked by central leaders of Bangladesh Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the party, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.