BCL faction demands justice for police attack on activists

He also condemned the briefing of Barguna Chhatra League president for his previous public statement and demanded an investigation into whether they were forced by BCL central president or secretary to give that statement.
Later, he demanded the resumption of student politics on BUET campus, saying that "BUET has turned into a safe cantonment of JCD and Shibir as they tried to foil Chhatra League’s programme on campus.”
Former central vice-president of Chhatra League, Chanchal Karmakar said, "The police official (ASP), who led attack on Barguna Chhatra League during a pre-scheduled programme on Tuesday, was an active activist of JCD during his student life and still he is serving BNP by beating up BCL activists. Therefore, ASP Maharram must be expelled for showing his courage to disgrace the MP of Barguna. "
"Those who tried to foil the programme related to Bangabandhu in the BUET campus shall be identified and provided with due punishment for such heinous activity. No one except Shibir activists can do this," he added.
Among others, BCL vice-president Shohan Khan, Sayed Arif Hossen, SM Mamun, Sardar Mamunur Rashid, Sakib Hasan Sohel and some other central members and leaders were present in the human chain.