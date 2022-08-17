BCL faction demands justice for police attack on activists

A faction of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s central panel staged a demonstration rally demanding justice for the police attack on their activists at Barguna on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

The rally was brought out from the Raju Bhaskarzya intersection of Dhaka University at around 5.00pm. Later, present and former leaders of Chhatra League’s central panel formed a human chain.

Demanding proper justice and expulsion of assistant superintendent (ASP) of Barguna police, Maharram, vice-president of existing BCL central panel, Iyaj Al Riyad said, "August is the month of mourning. We never thought that we would have to stand here demanding justice for police attack on our activists."