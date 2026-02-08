Election rally: Tarique Rahman urges people to remain vigilant

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman has urged citizens to remain alert so that no one can snatch away the people’s right to vote or manipulate the election outcome through conspiracy.

He made the call on Sunday at an election rally in Mirpur, Dhaka, just three days ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.

Addressing voters, Tarique Rahman said, “You must stay vigilant and alert, so that no one can stuff ballot boxes through a sham or staged election, and so that no one can snatch away your voting rights or alter them through conspiracy.”

He was speaking at an afternoon rally at the National Bangla High School ground in Mirpur in support of BNP candidate Sanjida Islam in the Dhaka-14 constituency.

During his speech, he stressed that the BNP would not make promises beyond what is realistically achievable.