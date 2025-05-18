Humanitarian corridor, Chattogram port issues: CPB calls countrywide protest progs

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has announced two-day nationwide programmes on 23 and 24 May, protesting the interim government’s policy decisions to allow setting up a ‘humanitarian corridor’ to provide assistance in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, as well as to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal at Chattogram Port to a foreign company.

In a statement issued on Sunday, CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam and General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said that the interim government is taking or going to take various state-level decisions without carrying out the necessary reforms to ensure free, fair, and credible elections, and that is by no means acceptable.

Establishing a corridor to facilitate assistance in Rakhine state and leasing a profitable port facility to a foreign company despite the country’s own capacity to run it go against the independence and sovereignty of the nation.