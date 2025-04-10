10m jobs to be created in first 18 months if elected to power: BNP
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said 10 million jobs will be created in first 18 months if his party is voted to power.
This plan was shared by BNP during their participation in the Investment Summit 2025, organised by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir revealed the details in a post on his verified Facebook page Yesterday, Wednesday.
The party has also set a target of achieving a $1 trillion GDP by 2034. Additionally, BNP aims to reduce the tax burden on citizens and explore ways to increase tax revenue without instilling fear in taxpayers.
In the post titled “$1 Trillion Economy,” Mirza Fakhrul stated that BNP, if elected, will create 10 million jobs or employment opportunities within the first 18 months of taking office.
The party also plans to increase the ratio of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to GDP from the current 0.45 per cent to 2.5 per cent.
BNP has set a long-term GDP target of $1 trillion by 2034. The party also wants to work on increasing tax revenue by easing the pressure of excessive taxation on the public and removing fear associated with paying taxes.
To make FDI more attractive in Bangladesh, BNP has proposed 11 regulatory reforms.
Mirza Fakhrul highlighted eight of them in the post. Those are: strengthening Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), modernising visa and work permit regulations, introducing 24/7 service for investors, ensuring automated profit repatriation, developing skilled local manpower, enacting investor protection laws alongside infrastructure development, enhancing workforce productivity and expanding the scale and scope of foreign employment through proper training and incentive systems.
If given the chance to form the government, BNP aims to significantly improve the productivity of the country’s human resources and expand foreign employment more effectively than in the past, Mirza Fakhrul added.
He also mentioned that BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, in a goodwill message for the investment summit, emphasised three key points: unity is the foundation of national development, the late President Ziaur Rahman’s government had passed laws to attract FDI and the governments led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia followed investment-friendly policies.