10m jobs to be created in first 18 months if elected to power: BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said 10 million jobs will be created in first 18 months if his party is voted to power.

This plan was shared by BNP during their participation in the Investment Summit 2025, organised by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir revealed the details in a post on his verified Facebook page Yesterday, Wednesday.

The party has also set a target of achieving a $1 trillion GDP by 2034. Additionally, BNP aims to reduce the tax burden on citizens and explore ways to increase tax revenue without instilling fear in taxpayers.

In the post titled “$1 Trillion Economy,” Mirza Fakhrul stated that BNP, if elected, will create 10 million jobs or employment opportunities within the first 18 months of taking office.