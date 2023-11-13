Awami League still busy seeking electoral companions

Ruling Awami League is all set for the next national parliamentary election. But the strategy of bringing as many parties as possible to the election in BNP’s absence that was adopted by the ruling party hasn’t yet produced the desired outcome.

The expectations Awami League had that many leaders would leave BNP and form new parties, join other parties or announce participation in the election as independent candidates, is still largely limited within discussions.

Awami League is determined to hold the next national election in time, following the constitution. But, the ruling party still cannot be totally certain about who will be Awami League’s partners and competitors in the election this time. Whereas, Awami League had planned to bring maximum number of parties to the election and to finalise the list before the schedule is announced.

Several policy-making level sources of the party say that the ruling party had been designing their strategy considering the first week of November as the possible time for the election schedule to be announced.

Since the schedule hasn’t been announced yet, attempts are on to bring more parties and BNP to the election. According to some, the announcement of the schedule is being tried to delay to get an idea about the parties joining the election.