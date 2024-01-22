Consider Jatiya Party as opposition in 12th parliament, Quader tells media

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said Jatiya Party will be the opposition in the 12th parliament and independent lawmakers will remain as independent.

Obaidul Quader said this replying to queries from journalists during a press conference at the Awami League president Sheikh Hasina’s office in capital’s Dhanmondi.

At the briefing, a journalist said that Jatiya Party emerged as the second largest party in parliament with 11 seats, while the number of independent lawmakers is 62. So, who will be the opposition in parliament?