Consider Jatiya Party as opposition in 12th parliament, Quader tells media
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said Jatiya Party will be the opposition in the 12th parliament and independent lawmakers will remain as independent.
Obaidul Quader said this replying to queries from journalists during a press conference at the Awami League president Sheikh Hasina’s office in capital’s Dhanmondi.
At the briefing, a journalist said that Jatiya Party emerged as the second largest party in parliament with 11 seats, while the number of independent lawmakers is 62. So, who will be the opposition in parliament?
In reply, Obaidul Quader threw a counter-question to that journalist saying, “Who should be the opposition?” The journalist replied the second largest party should be the opposition. Obaidul Quader then added, “So, assume they (Jatiya Party) are going to become the opposition.”
Replying a query on the role of opposition, Obaidul Quader said, “All parties must uphold the spirit of Liberation War. We do not want opposition formed by those parties which does not believe in the spirit of Liberation War. We do not anticipate that anti-liberation forces will distort the history of Liberation War in parliament either.”
Replying a query on controlling commodity prices by the government, Obaidul Quader said the prime minister has ordered all ministries to formulate an action plan.
Work has already begun on this matter, he said adding, this is not a task of a day or two and you all see the implementation of the action plan.
Referring to BNP’s black flag procession, Obaidul Quader said, “BNP mourning, having lost everything. They lost in the election and movement, and boycotted the polls. I will tell them to wear black badges during the black flag procession, then there programme will be fulfilled.”
This Awami League leader alleged BNP is involved in various anti-government activities and is spreading rumours against the government at home and abroad.
“The root of this Awami League government is very deep in the soil of Bangladesh. The people of Bangladesh are the source of power of this government and this government cannot be ousted by the word of mouth,” Obaidul Quader said.
Replying to another query, Obaidul Quader said, “The popularity of boat remains as it was even after making many things open in the election. Boat won in 223 seats and it a reflection of public opinion. “
“Clashes and violence more or less takes place in democratic politics in our country. Was there any bloodshed in this election? Only some stray incident took place,” he added.