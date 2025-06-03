BNP supports raising reserved women’s seats from 50 to 100

The BNP has agreed to raise the number of reserved seats for women in the national parliament from 50 to 100.

The party, however, is now in favour of nomination-based selection rather than direct elections in the seats, as the BNP believes the time for direct voting is yet to come.

Standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed disclosed the position while addressing a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday, following the National Consensus Commission’s meeting with political parties on reforms.