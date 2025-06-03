BNP supports raising reserved women’s seats from 50 to 100
The BNP has agreed to raise the number of reserved seats for women in the national parliament from 50 to 100.
The party, however, is now in favour of nomination-based selection rather than direct elections in the seats, as the BNP believes the time for direct voting is yet to come.
Standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed disclosed the position while addressing a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday, following the National Consensus Commission’s meeting with political parties on reforms.
The closed-door meeting, chaired by the commission’s vice-president Ali Riaz, began at 11:30 am in the academy's Doel Multipurpose Hall.
It was the last session before Eid holidays in the commission’s second phase of dialogue with political parties.
Salahuddin Ahmed said the current election system for reserved seats is proportional and the BNP has proposed increasing the number to 100. “Almost all parties had similar proposals, except for a few. However, there has been no consensus yet on what the election method should be. This issue has been left open for further discussion.”
Regarding the election method, the BNP leader explained that they do not support direct elections at this point. The election methods discussed in the meeting do not seem visible in the political and parliamentarian culture of Bangladesh.
“Therefore, we have said after one or two more parliaments, it will reach a stage where direct elections for these seats will be viable,” he noted.
Salahuddin Ahmed emphasised that the women’s sector has not yet advanced to that level. “This special provision should remain in place to take them forward. Once society reaches a certain stage, such provisions may no longer be necessary. Until then, it must continue.”
In the afternoon session, two issues were discussed – parliamentary standing committees and the number and election process of reserved women’s seats. Other topics were not addressed in today’s discussion.