Zafrullah interrupted for speaking about BNP and Tarique

Present at the meeting, Chhatra Dal central vice president Omar Faruk Kawsar interrupted Zafrullah, questioning, “Who are you of BNP? Why are you talking nonsense about BNP?”

Zafrullah replied, “No, I am no one. It is my right to speak in a democracy.”

Omar Faruk said, “You are no one of BNP, yet you are talking about our leader.”

Zafrullah responded, “Let me finish talking, understand what I am saying, then speak. I am saying this for your good. You all don’t understand what is good for yourselves.”

The Chhatra Dal leader replied, “No, no, we understand very well. Let us understand ourselves, you understand yourself. Don’t talk about our leader. Talk about yourself. You talk and then later if anything happens, we will not be responsible.”

Zafrullah responded, “Why will you be responsible?” Shortly after that the young man left the meeting, accompanied by four or five others.