Zahid Maleque taken to task in parliament for 'irregularities'

“Couldn’t you recruit the physicians and nurses? Hand over the duty to 350 MPs. We will recruit them,” the JaPa’s lawmaker added.

Later, the minister asked the MPs to take charge of the hospitals in their areas. He also commented that the allegations were unacceptable.

Along with Shameem Haider, leaders of BNP and Gono Forum have raised their voices against the anomaly of the health ministry that appeared even in the pandemic.