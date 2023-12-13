BNP leaders and activists: Number of convicted crosses 1,000

In Dhaka, 49 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have received sentences in four additional cases. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court of Dhaka issued the judgments on Tuesday.

Over the past four and a half months, at least 1026 leaders and activists were sentenced in 67 cases across various courts in Dhaka. The majority of these individuals are associated with BNP, including leaders and workers from the party's and its affiliated organisations.

A few members from Jamaat are also among the convicts. Notably, certain leaders and activists have received sentences in multiple cases.

Meanwhile, the verdict in the corruption case against BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas has been postponed for the second time. Initially scheduled for announcement yesterday, Tuesday, the new date is set for 28 December.