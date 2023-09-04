'Govt an abject failure in resolving Rohingya crisis'

The keynote went on to state that the two earlier repatriation efforts were failures. Now under a new agreement, Bangladesh has taken initiative to repatriate Rohingyas to Myanmar under a pilot project. BNP sees this repatriation effort as a 'trap'. According to the UN human rights council, Bangladesh is using misleading and forceful measures to send the Rohingyas back to Myanmar against their will.

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan said that the Bangladesh government has been an absolute failure in resolving the problem bilaterally and globally. He said that by resettling the Rohingyas on Bhasanchar, the government has sent a wrong message to the international community. The government's mismanagement has created disorder over the Rohingya issue. The solution to the Rohingya problem now no longer is in the hands of Bangladesh. It has become a regional and global issue now.

President of Gono Odhikar Parishad (Nurul-Rashed), Nurul Haque, said that the large neighbours and ASEAN countries are not taking any effective measures regarding the Rohingya issue.

Writer and political analyst Zahed Ur Rahman said, Bangladesh wants to resolve the Rohingya problem bilaterally. As a result, the pressure on Myanmar has lessened. The talks and the solution are being carried out exactly how Myanmar wants. Myanmar doesn't even admit to the Rohingya problem. Countries like India, China and Russia are not on Bangladesh's side on the Rohingya issue.

The keynote paper offered several guidelines on how to resolve the Rohingya crisis. These included increasing involvement of the UN and the international community in tackling the crisis and, as per the report of the UN independent international fact finding mission, defining the offences of Myanmar against the Rohingyas a genocide and crimes against humanity.