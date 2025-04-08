Failure of govt, law enforcement evident in recent vandalism-looting: Salahuddin
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has condemned vandalisation and looting of different business establishments during the anti-Israel protest across the country.
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said, “We want to say the government and law enforcement agencies’ failure is visible in this.”
Addressing the government, the BNP leader said, “You should have taken some precautious measures beforehand. Our image as a nation would not have been tarnished then.”
He made the remarks while addressing a protest rally against Israeli genocide in Gaza organised by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal at the foot of the Raju Sculpture in Dhaka University on Tuesday.
He said the ousted Awami League government had recognised Israel.
Salahuddin said, “They withdrew the name of Israel from the instruction on Bangladeshi passports which said the holder will be able to travel to all countries except Israel. However, they would shed crocodile tears supporting the Muslims in Bangladesh and the world.”
He further said, “I urge the leaders of the global Muslim community to raise their voices against the repression on Muslims across the country and take measures so that the major powers stop supporting Israel.”
He also demanded an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza.
He said, “The Hasina government purchased spyware Pegusus from Israel to monitor the people of the country. The people of Bangladesh will continue to hate fascist Awami League and their leader Sheikh Hasina regardless of wherever she takes shelter.”
BNP student affairs secretary Rakibul Islam Bakul said, “I condemn the nations which remain silent despite such genocide.”
Chhatra Dal general secretary Nasir Uddin conducted the rally.