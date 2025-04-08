Failure of govt, law enforcement evident in recent vandalism-looting: Salahuddin

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has condemned vandalisation and looting of different business establishments during the anti-Israel protest across the country.

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said, “We want to say the government and law enforcement agencies’ failure is visible in this.”

Addressing the government, the BNP leader said, “You should have taken some precautious measures beforehand. Our image as a nation would not have been tarnished then.”

He made the remarks while addressing a protest rally against Israeli genocide in Gaza organised by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal at the foot of the Raju Sculpture in Dhaka University on Tuesday.

He said the ousted Awami League government had recognised Israel.

Salahuddin said, “They withdrew the name of Israel from the instruction on Bangladeshi passports which said the holder will be able to travel to all countries except Israel. However, they would shed crocodile tears supporting the Muslims in Bangladesh and the world.”