BNP announces 12-day programme including Dhaka rally

BNP has announced a fresh 12-day programme, demanding the resignation of the government.

The programme, commencing from tomorrow, will continue on until 3 October. No programmes will be held for three days in between.

The new programme announced by BNP includes rallies in the capital Dhaka and other regions of the country, road marches and prayer gatherings.

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam, on behalf of the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, announced this programme on Monday afternoon at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan of the capital. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was present at the time.