BNP announces 12-day programme including Dhaka rally

BNP has announced a fresh 12-day programme, demanding the resignation of the government.
The programme, commencing from tomorrow, will continue on until 3 October. No programmes will be held for three days in between.
The new programme announced by BNP includes rallies in the capital Dhaka and other regions of the country, road marches and prayer gatherings.
BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam, on behalf of the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, announced this programme on Monday afternoon at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan of the capital. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was present at the time.
BNP's fresh programme includes rallies at Jinjira/Keraniganj in Dhaka and Tongi in Gazipur on 19 September; road march on the Bhairab-Brahmanbaria-Habiganj-Moulvibazar-Sylhet route on 21 September; rally in Dhaka's Jatrabari and Uttara on 22 September and prayer gatherings for the recovery of BNP chairpersons Begum Khaleda Zia at a district, city, upazila, pourashava, union and ward level all over the country; road march of the Barishal-Jhalkathi-Pirojpur-Patuakhali route on 23 September; rallies at Nayabazar and Amin Bazar in Dhaka on 25 September; road march in Khulna division on 26 September and a professionals convention on the same day in Dhaka.
Also, a mass rally will be held on 27 September in Gabtali of Dhaka city and Fatullah of Narayanganj on 27 September; a women's rally in Dhaka on 29 September; a workers' convention in Dhaka on 30 September; road march from Mymensingh to Kishoreganj 1 October; farmers' rally in Dhaka on 2 October; and road march on the Cumilla-Feni-Mirsharai-Chattogram route on 2 October.