Political parties want to have confidence in election commission

A new five-member election commission has been formed headed by retired secretary AMM Nasir Uddin. The newly appointed chief election commissioner (CEC) has told Prothom Alo that they would try their level best to face all challenges to ensure that people can vote for the candidate of their choice.

The political parties, including the BNP, want to have confidence in the newly formed Election Commission (EC). The BNP leaders think the formation of the election commission has conveyed a message to the people that the country has entered into an electoral process.

The five-member election commission includes three former secretaries. One of the commissioners is a former justice and the fifth member of the commission is a former army personnel. The Cabinet Division has issued a notification Thursday regarding their appointment.

Retired additional secretary Anwarul Islam Sarkar, retired district and session judge Abdur Rahmanel Masud, retired joint secretary Begum Tahmida Ahmed, and Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah have been appointed.