Hefazat-e-Islam announces rally in Dhaka 3 May

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has announced to hold a rally in the capital city on 3 May, to press home their demand of trial for brutality at Shapla Chattar on 5 May 2013, enforced disappearances, killings and revoking of all political cases.

The decision was made from an emergency meeting of the central special committee of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh at Jamia Madania Baridhara Madrasah Friday afternoon.