Hefazat-e-Islam announces rally in Dhaka 3 May
Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has announced to hold a rally in the capital city on 3 May, to press home their demand of trial for brutality at Shapla Chattar on 5 May 2013, enforced disappearances, killings and revoking of all political cases.
The decision was made from an emergency meeting of the central special committee of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh at Jamia Madania Baridhara Madrasah Friday afternoon.
Besides, the meeting also decided to organise a national council in June with representatives from all districts and metropolitans.
Demand to ban Awami League
Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has called upon the government to ban Bangladesh Awami League based on the report of the United Nations Fact Finding Mission.
In a notification Friday, Hefazat-e-Islam said, a proposal was taken at the emergency meeting of the central special committee of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh. It said that fascist Sheikh Hasina and her party committed crimes against humanity to stay in power for 16 years. They adopted the path of enforced disappearances, killing and terrors.
The proposal also mentioned that the government could ban the Awami League through an administrative order under terrorism prevention act of 2009 and “The Political Parties Ordinance-1978”. People with different beliefs, creeds and opinions should remain united for the sake of the country.
The proposal also said that the fight against Indian hegemony should continue. It put emphasis on unity among the clerics to protect Islam, the country and its sovereignty.
Another proposal in the meeting requested people to stand by the poor and destitutes.
Hefazat-e-Islam secretary general Maulana Sazidur Rahman chaired the event.