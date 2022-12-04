Jubo Dal president Tuku, six others placed on four-day remand

Sub-inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) crime and information, Shah Alam, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. Salahuddin Tuku was detained on Saturday night from Amin Bazar area while he was returning from BNP's mass rally in Rajshahi.
The remanded persons are: Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Jubo Dal vice president Nurul Islam Nayan, activist Mokhles Mia, BNP joint secretary Mosharraf Hossain Khokan, Lalbagh thana BNP leaders Jazz Mia, Farid Uddin Rana and Md Abdullah.
Earlier, police produced them before the court and sought a seven-day remand to interrogate them. But the court granted police a four-day remand to question them in custody.