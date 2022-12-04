Jubo Dal president Tuku, six others placed on four-day remand

A Dhaka court granted police a four-day remand to interrogate seven persons, including the president of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, in a sabotage lawsuit filed with Paltan police station in May.

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal is the youth wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Magistrate Shafi Uddin of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court passed the order on Sunday.