BNP busy containing disputes in more than 40 constituencies

Since the announcement of its candidates, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been facing protests from those denied party nominations, divisions among activists, and subsequent reactions on social media.

Dissatisfaction over candidacy has peaked in more than 40 constituencies, leading to programmes such as protests, marches, and road blockades. Demonstrations took place in at least eight constituencies yesterday, Saturday.

Speaking with party members at different levels reveals that in many areas the party’s unity has weakened over disputes regarding nominations. There is also concern that several leaders denied nominations but are influential in their area may contest as independent candidates.

In this situation, the BNP’s central leadership has stepped in to contain the disputes. Senior leaders are summoning all factions from the contentious constituencies to Dhaka one by one for discussions, attempting to reach a compromise. It is also understood that in some constituencies there is a possibility of reconsidering the candidates.

The Natore-1 constituency (Lalpur-Bagatipara) has emerged as one of the constituencies beset by discontent over candidate nominations. Farzana Sharmin, the daughter of the late BNP leader Fazlur Rahman Patal, initially secured the candidacy there.