Nomination dispute
BNP busy containing disputes in more than 40 constituencies
Central leadership is working to end the divisions.
Fear of rebel candidate in several constituencies.
Unsatisfied leaders and activists allege that the grassroots have not been given due importance.
Since the announcement of its candidates, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been facing protests from those denied party nominations, divisions among activists, and subsequent reactions on social media.
Dissatisfaction over candidacy has peaked in more than 40 constituencies, leading to programmes such as protests, marches, and road blockades. Demonstrations took place in at least eight constituencies yesterday, Saturday.
Speaking with party members at different levels reveals that in many areas the party’s unity has weakened over disputes regarding nominations. There is also concern that several leaders denied nominations but are influential in their area may contest as independent candidates.
In this situation, the BNP’s central leadership has stepped in to contain the disputes. Senior leaders are summoning all factions from the contentious constituencies to Dhaka one by one for discussions, attempting to reach a compromise. It is also understood that in some constituencies there is a possibility of reconsidering the candidates.
The Natore-1 constituency (Lalpur-Bagatipara) has emerged as one of the constituencies beset by discontent over candidate nominations. Farzana Sharmin, the daughter of the late BNP leader Fazlur Rahman Patal, initially secured the candidacy there.
This decision has sparked strong reactions from Taiful Islam, the BNP's central assistant office secretary, and Yasir Arshad, Farzana Sharmin's own brother. Both individuals are currently organising protest processions and rallies in the locale alongside their respective supporters.
It has been learnt that BNP secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, summoned the two aspiring candidates, Taiful Islam and Yasir Arshad, for discussions at the party's Gulshan office this past Tuesday. He instructed both of them to refrain from any activities that would tarnish the party's image.
When asked if the matter had thus been settled, Taiful Islam told Prothom Alo, “I wish to contest the election. My duty is to remain with the people. This is merely the initial nomination. There is still time until the allocation of the party symbol. The party will undoubtedly evaluate the individual's acceptability.”
Leaders engage with the discontented
According to party sources, the BNP secretary general has already called up those who were denied nomination in several constituencies across Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Cumilla, and Mymensingh, and conveyed the instructions of the party's acting chairman. There are plans to hold meetings sequentially with all the aspirants who were denied nomination in the disputed constituencies. In some instances, the acting chairman himself is also engaging in dialogue with the candidates.
In these deliberations, the aspiring candidates are conveying to the party’s responsible leaders that victory will be exceedingly difficult if the nominations are not reconsidered. Some have even requested a survey, conducted by an impartial third party if necessary. These leaders are simultaneously promising that they will not engage in any activities detrimental to the party's image.
An unconventional reaction
On 3 November, BNP announced their candidates for 237 constituencies. Following that, a strikingly unconventional and unique reaction emanated from the Feni-2 constituency. As per the published candidate list, the potential nominees for Feni's three parliamentary constituencies were: BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia (Feni-1), Chairperson’s Advisory Council Member Zainul Abedin (Feni-2), and Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo (Feni-3). It is noteworthy that the Feni-2 seat alone had at least six nomination aspirants. One of these individuals was Alal Uddin (Alal), the district BNP member-secretary.
Alal Uddin's symbolic appeal to the BNP's high command for a reconsideration of the party nomination, conducted in the style of a cricket match, where he stood wearing a hat in a vast paddy field, was widely disseminated across the social media platform Facebook. Subsequently, numerous other individuals followed his example.
Relevant sources say that seven leaders of Feni district BNP - convener Sheikh Farid Bahar, member-secretary Alal Uddin, four joint conveners Anwar Hossain, Eyacub Nabi, M A Khaleque, and Gazi Habibullah, and the former District general secretary Ziauddin Misters, submitted an appeal in writing to the party's acting chairman for the reconsideration of the Feni-2 constituency nomination.
Alal Uddin stated that he has yet to receive any response regarding his appeal. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “I wish to establish the artistry that exists in politics. To that end, I have lodged an application for the reconsideration of the nomination via peaceful means. Moreover, Madam (Khaleda Zia) will be contesting the election here (Feni-3), and for that reason, we are refraining from any activities that might cause disorder.”
Nomination postponed in Madaripur-1
The announcement of Kamal Zaman Molla as the BNP candidate from the Madaripur-1 constituency sparked harsh reactions from the supporters of another aspiring candidate, district BNP joint convener Sajjad Hossain, on that very evening. They protested by setting fire to tyres and blockading the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway. Subsequently, the nomination of the declared candidate was suspended. A candidate for that constituency has yet to be announced.
Reliable BNP sources say that the party's high command is facing considerable complications regarding the candidacy for the Madaripur-1 constituency, where the nomination was suspended. Labhlu Siddique have a poor reputation in the locality.
Labhlu Siddique, a former footballer and former councillor of a Dhaka ward, contested the election on a BNP ticket in this constituency in 2018 and was defeated by a wide margin. He subsequently lost the election for the Dhaka ward councillor post. Despite his clean image in the locality, the BNP's senior leaders are currently considering these factors.
In the meantime, Kamal Zaman Molla, the managing director of 'VASAVI Fashion' and 'VASAVI Jewelers', is widely discussed in the locality. Despite various controversies surrounding him, the party cannot afford to ignore him due to his pivotal role in the recent movement in Shibchar and Dhaka.
Furthermore, the party's internal analysis suggests that Kamal Zaman Molla's standing in the locality is strong due to his social activities. His elder brother, Abdul Latif Molla, is the former chairman of Shibchar upazila parishad and the president of the upazila Awami League. They are highly influential in Shibchar, which is widely recognised as an Awami League-dominated area.
BNP leaders state that the nomination for this constituency will be finalised after reconciling the prospects of electoral success and failure.
Protests and controversy
Similar to various regions across the country, there have been discontents among the BNP leaders and activists in at least three constituencies over nominations. Among these, Dhaka-12 (Saiful Alam Nirab) and Dhaka-15 (Shafiqul Islam Khan) are notable, with considerable discussion surrounding them both within and outside the party.
In the neighbouring Dhaka constituencies of Narayanganj-2 (Araihazar) and Narayanganj-3 (Siddhirganj-Sonargaon), activists and leaders of a faction of the BNP have held human chains, protests, and torch processions demanding a change of candidate.
There are also protests over candidacy in two Cumilla constituencies. Among these, in the Cumilla-6 constituency (Sadar, Sadar South, City Corporation and Cantonment), Amin-ur-Rashid (Yasin) is holding programmes almost daily demanding the cancellation of Monirul Haque Chowdhury's nomination. Both individuals are members of the BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council.
The internal conflict of the BNP in the Cumilla-9 (Laksam-Monoharganj) constituency is long-standing. Followers of the former member of parliament, late Colonel (Retd.) M Anwarul Azim, and the BNP's industry affairs secretary, Md Abul Kalam (Chaiti Kalam), are split into two factions. After Abul Kalam was granted the nomination, Anwarul Azim's daughter, Samira Azim (Dola), entered the fray. Clashes subsequently occurred between the two sides in the locality. The conflict ceased following a meeting in Dhaka, mediated by Tarique Rahman. It is understood that Samira was appeased with the assurance of being made a member of parliament for a reserved women's seat.
Protest wearing burial shrouds
In two constituencies, a section of party activists protested by marching while wearing burial shrouds, demanding changes in candidates. One of these is Noakhali-5 (Companiganj, Kabirhat, and parts of Sadar); the other is Dinajpur-2 (Biral–Bochaganj).
Supporters of BNP central rural development secretary Bazlul Karim Chowdhury held such a programme last Wednesday afternoon at Kabirhat Bazar, demanding the removal of Noakhali-5 candidate Fakhrul Islam.
In Dinajpur-2, supporters of Mozaharul Islam, Bazlur Rashid Kalu, and Manjurul Alam held torch processions, human chains wearing burial shrouds, staged mock gallows, and blocked roads demanding the cancellation of Sadiq Riaz Chowdhury’s nomination. In addition, there have been marches and human chains in Dinajpur-1 and Dinajpur-4 demanding nominations be changed.
In Chattogram-4, supporters of BNP chairperson’s adviser Aslam Chowdhury reacted strongly the day after Kazi Mohammad Salauddin was declared the candidate. They blocked the Dhaka–Chattogram highway in Sitakunda for four hours and burnt tires in protest.
Later, four local leaders from Aslam’s faction were expelled for participating in the blockade. Aslam’s supporters again formed a long human chain on the Dhaka–Chattogram highway yesterday.
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed sees such protests from those deprived of nominations as a normal reaction. He told Prothom Alo, “Such competition and rivalry are very normal in a large party. However, such anger and protests will not spread beyond four or five constituencies. We are trying to resolve these issues through internal discussion.”
Dissatisfaction in various constituencies
Since the candidate announcement on 3 November, those denied nominations have been organising protests in several constituencies. On Friday, supporters of Amin-ur-Rashid in Cumilla Sadar and Kamal Zaman in Shibchar also marched.
In Chandpur-2, intense reactions have been ongoing among local party leaders and activists since Jalal Uddin’s name was announced. Nomination aspirant Tanvir Huda, son of former minister Nurul Huda and joint general secretary of Chandpur BNP, has long been active in the constituency. Another nomination aspirant, Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB) leader Sorkar Mahbub Ahmed (Shamim), is also active in the area. Supporters of the two have held various programmes demanding reconsideration of the nomination. They claim that if the candidate is not changed, the seat may slip out of BNP’s hands.
Similarly, there is anger and protest in Chandpur-4 over the nomination.
In Sunamganj-1, 3, and 5, roads have been blocked in protests demanding candidate changes. In Sunamganj-3, UK BNP’s general secretary Koysor M Ahmed is facing strong opposition, and another expatriate, Md Anwar Hossain, has announced that he will contest as an independent.
In Sylhet-3, the nomination of UK BNP president MA Malik has sparked dissatisfaction on social media. Nomination aspirants included Sylhet BNP president Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury and BNP’s international affairs secretary MA Salam.
In Faridpur-3, district BNP convener Syed Modarres Ali has demanded the reconsideration of the nomination. Rival marches in Faridpur-1 have even led to clashes. The candidate for that seat has not yet been announced.
There is discontent and protest over declared candidates in Rajbari-1, Magura-2, Satkhira-2, and Satkhira-3.
In Tangail, leaders and activists from a section in four of the seven constituencies have expressed dissatisfaction since the nominations were announced. In Tangail-1, 2, and 8, deprived aspirants have held protests, highway blockades, and even announced independent candidacies.
In Kushtia’s three constituencies (Kushtia-2, 3, and 4), a major faction of district BNP has held highway blockades, women’s rallies, and torch processions against nominated candidates. In Kushtia-4 (Kumarkhali–Khoksa), 16 local BNP and affiliated leaders have applied for the removal of Mehedi Ahmed Rumi and demanded that district BNP joint convener Sheikh Sadi be nominated instead.
In Gaibandha-4, several top leaders, including BNP’s assistant organising secretary, have submitted written applications to the acting chairperson demanding the cancellation of Shamim Kaiser’s nomination.
Strong divisions have emerged in multiple constituencies in Rajshahi and Pabna over nominations. There have been protests and blockades in four of Rajshahi’s six constituencies. Similar situations exist in Pabna-3 and 4; Joypurhat-1 and 2; and all five announced seats in Naogaon.
Focus on unity, but concerns remain
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders in charge of respective areas are calling the aggrieved leaders to Dhaka to appease. It is also known that Tarique Rahman has spoken to some of them.
Mirza Fakhrul told Prothom Alo, “After the nomination announcements, anger surfaced in several places because many constituencies have two or three eligible candidates. We are speaking with them and resolving the issues.”
BNP leaders at various levels say that although there is dissatisfaction within the party over candidate nominations, efforts are being made to maintain unity. Those deprived are being called in phases to pacify them. Several leaders believe that in some constituencies, candidates perceived as “elite-favored” (preferred by influential quarters) are a major reason for the grassroots anger. These frustrations, protests, blockades, and fears of rebel candidates are putting pressure on the party leadership. If the situation is not handled properly, many may run as independents — which could hurt BNP’s vote share. There is concern among party leaders about this.