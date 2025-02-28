National Citizens Party’s 'Super 10': Two each for senior joint convener, senior joint member secretary posts

The top 10 positions (Super 10) of the new political party ‘National Citizens Party,’ initiated by the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, have been finalised. Among these positions, two will serve as senior joint conveners and two as senior joint member secretaries.

The formal launch of the party will be announced from a stage set up on the road in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital this Friday afternoon.