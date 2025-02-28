National Citizens Party’s 'Super 10': Two each for senior joint convener, senior joint member secretary posts
The top 10 positions (Super 10) of the new political party ‘National Citizens Party,’ initiated by the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, have been finalised. Among these positions, two will serve as senior joint conveners and two as senior joint member secretaries.
The formal launch of the party will be announced from a stage set up on the road in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital this Friday afternoon.
The event is set to begin at 3:00 pm. During the event, the party’s committee will be officially announced. The committee, consisting of more than 150 members, will include individuals from diverse ideological backgrounds.
The English version of the party’s name will be ‘National Citizens Party’ (NCP). To mark the launch, a large gathering is expected to take place on Manik Mia Avenue in the afternoon.
‘Super Ten’
Md. Nahid Islam is the convener of the new political party, NCP, while Akhtar Hossain has been appointed as the member secretary.
Nahid Islam resigned from the advisory committee of the interim government last Tuesday to assume his new role as convener. Akhtar Hossain has been serving as the member secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee.
Samantha Sharmin and Ariful Islam Adib will serve as senior joint conveners of the party, while Tasnim Zara and Nahida Sarwar, Niva, have been made senior joint member secretaries.
Nasiruddin Patwari will take on the role of chief coordinator, with Abdul Hannan Masud as joint coordinator. Hasnat Abdullah has been named chief organiser for the southern region, and Sarjis Alam for the northern region.
Samantha Sharmin, spokesperson for the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, confirmed to Prothom Alo that these individuals make up the new party’s ‘Super Ten.’
A leader from the group also stated that the full committee, consisting of more than 150 members, may be announced from the stage during the party’s official launch on Manik Mia Avenue this afternoon.