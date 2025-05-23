NCP warns against ‘biased’ EC

As the movement demanding that BNP leader Ishraque Hossain be sworn in as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) gains momentum, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has intensified its own call for local government elections and the restructuring of the Election Commission (EC).

Both BNP and NCP have also echoed demands for the resignation of five government advisers.

Amid these developments, a notable shift in tone was observed on social media, with NCP leaders beginning to call for unity among the forces behind the July mass uprising.

At around 5:00 pm yesterday, Mahfuz Alam, information adviser to the interim government, posted a message on his verified Facebook account that struck a conciliatory note.

“I sincerely regret any previous statements and wording that were divisive. If I have another day in government, I want to work with respect and sensitivity to all the forces of the uprising,” he wrote.

Several prominent NCP leaders reposted Mahfuz Alam’s message, which was also shared by numerous leaders from the Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad.

By the evening, the call for unity had spread more widely across NCP ranks. Hasnat Abdullah, the party’s chief organiser for the southern region, posted: “There is no alternative to being united—not for the interests of any individual or group, but for our country.”

Senior Joint Chief Coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud joined the chorus with a symbolic post featuring Kazi Nazrul Islam’s poem Kandari Hushiar, offering a poetic appeal for solidarity.

Later in the evening, at around 7:00 pm, NCP convener Nahid Islam paid a private visit to the chief adviser’s residence in Jamuna. Meanwhile calls for unity appeared across facebook