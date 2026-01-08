Gopalganj’s 3 seats: Once an Awami League stronghold see 26 candidates

A total of 38 nomination papers were submitted to contest the three constituencies of Gopalganj in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. After scrutiny, 26 candidates remain valid, meaning that on average more than eight candidates are contesting in each seat.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has fielded candidates in all three constituencies. Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated candidates in two seats and left the third to its alliance partner, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has fielded a candidate in one seat, while the Gono Odhikar Parishad has nominated candidates in one seat. Candidates from several other parties are also in the race across different constituencies.