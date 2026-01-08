13th JS elections
Gopalganj’s 3 seats: Once an Awami League stronghold see 26 candidates
A total of 38 nomination papers were submitted to contest the three constituencies of Gopalganj in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. After scrutiny, 26 candidates remain valid, meaning that on average more than eight candidates are contesting in each seat.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has fielded candidates in all three constituencies. Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated candidates in two seats and left the third to its alliance partner, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis.
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has fielded a candidate in one seat, while the Gono Odhikar Parishad has nominated candidates in one seat. Candidates from several other parties are also in the race across different constituencies.
Candidates of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) have historically won all three Gopalganj seats, the birthplace of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which is why the district is known as an Awami League “stronghold.”
Following the mass uprising, the party’s activities have been banned and it has no visible public presence. As a result, candidates from various parties are trying to attract Awami League voters, while many leaders and activists are leaving the party to join others.
Gopalganj-1 (Muksudpur and part of Kashiani)
The BNP candidate is Md Selimuzzaman Molla, a co-organising secretary of the party’s central committee. A resident of West Majhigati village in Maheshpur union of Kashiani upazila, Selimuzzaman has been active in the area since the mass uprising.
“If elected, I will build a harmonious Muksudpur and Kashiani. The voting environment is still normal. I am working in the area while abiding by the electoral code of conduct,” he said.
Jamaat’s candidate in the seat is Shura member and former district ameer Muhammad Abdul Hamid.
He told Prothom Alo, “In different places, our activists are being threatened by various candidates and their supporters, including threats of being implicated in cases. If this continues, the election environment will not remain good.”
A total of 13 nomination papers were submitted in this constituency. After four were rejected, the other valid candidates are Md Mizanur Rahman of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Md Zakir Hossain of the Janata Party, Nirad Baran Majumder of the Communist Party, Md Prince Al Amin of the AB Party, Imran Hossain Afsari of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, and independent candidates M Anisul Islam and Sultan Zaman Khan.
Gopalganj-2 (Sadar and seven unions of Kashiani)
After scrutiny, the nomination papers of six independent candidates were rejected in this constituency. At present, seven candidates remain valid. The BNP candidate is KM Babar, a member of the party’s district convening committee. He is also the information and technology affairs secretary of the Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB), a BNP-leaning physicians’ organisation.
Another member of the district BNP convening committee, MH Khan Manju, had been conducting public campaign and community meetings as a nomination aspirant. Eventually, after not receiving the party nomination, he entered the race as an independent candidate.
“For whatever reason, the party did not give me the nomination. But at the request of voters and party supporters, I had to become an independent candidate. They have long wanted me by their side. At their request, I am contesting independently,” MH Khan said.
KM Babar told Prothom Alo that ensuring healthcare, education, employment and security are the core goals of his politics.
He pledged zero tolerance against extortion and corruption to establish good governance, and said he also aims to eradicate drugs, ensure coexistence for all, and promote infrastructure development and job creation.
Jamaat has not fielded any candidate in Gopalganj-2, instead expressing support for Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis candidate Shoaib Ibrahim. However, Shoaib Ibrahim has not yet been seen engaging much in campaigning.
Other valid candidates in the seat are Shah Mofiz of Gano Forum, Taslim Hossain Sikder of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Mahamud Hasan of the Zaker Party, and Din Mohammad of the Gono Odhikar Parishad.
Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara and Kotalipara)
The BNP candidate is SM Jilani, central president of the Jubo Dal, who contested elections in 2008 and 2018. As a BNP candidate, he previously ran against Sheikh Hasina. This time, he began campaigning even before the election schedule was announced. Many Awami League leaders and activists from Tungipara and Kotalipara have joined the BNP.
SM Jilani said, “I want every voter to be able to go to the polling centre without fear or obstruction and exercise their democratic right by voting for the candidate of their choice.”
Jamaat’s candidate in the seat is the party’s district ameer, MM Rezaul Karim, who has also been campaigning since before the schedule was announced.
A total of 12 candidates submitted nomination papers in this constituency. After scrutiny, the other valid candidates are Abul Bashar of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, Maruf Sheikh of Islami Andolon, Md Ariful Daria of the NCP, Sheikh Salahuddin of the National People’s Party, A Aziz of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Dulal Chandra Biswas of Gano Forum, Ali Ahmed of Khelafat Majlis, and independent candidate Habibur Rahman.