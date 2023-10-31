Blockade: BNP, like-minded parties, alliances stage demo

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), some like-minded parties and alliances, staged demonstrations and rallies at different places in Dhaka on Tuesday, in support of their ongoing three-day blockade.
The nationwide three-day blockade of BNP and like-minded entities began on Tuesday. However, Jamaat-e-Islami announced and is enforcing the same programme separately.
According to the BNP, they held a procession from Dhaka-Narayanganj link road to Signborad areas, led by BNP senior leaders Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Rafiqul Islam Rafiq, and Mahmudur Rahman.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies brought out a procession in the capital’s Badda area.
Ganatantra Mancha held a procession in the Topkhana area and had a scuffle with the police in front of the National Press Club.
Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan, Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, convener of Bhashani Followers' Council, and Shahid Uddin, general secretary of JSD, among others, were present on the occasion.
The 12-party alliance demonstrated in the Paltan and the National Press Club areas. They alleged that whoever protested and criticised the government tortures and irregularities had to face assaults and lawsuits.
Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, chairman of Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Syed Ehsanul Huda, chairman of Bangladesh Jatiya Dal, Shahadat Hossain, secretary general of Bangladesh LDP, Julfiqar Bulbul Chowdhury of Bangladesh Muslim League, and Rashed Pradhan, chief of Jatiya Ganatantrik Party, among others, were present in the demonstration.
Gono Odhikar Parishad staged demonstrations in Bangla Motor and Moghbazar areas around 10:00 am.
On the occasion, its president Nurul Haque Nur vowed to remain on the streets to enforce the blockade. They even will sacrifice themselves if necessary.
Nur, however, alleged that the government is torching vehicles amid the peaceful rallies of the opposition.