What BNP central leader writes on Facebook regarding CHT affairs minister’s resignation

Amid widespread discussion surrounding the resignation of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Dipen Dewan, Manish Dewan, a central leader of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and former army officer, has commented on the matter in a Facebook post.

In the post, published on Tuesday morning, Manish Dewan claimed that Minister Dipen Dewan had been compelled to resign over a dispute concerning the nomination for the position of Chairman of the Rangamati District Council.

In his Facebook post, Manish Dewan wrote, “At this critical moment for the country and the nation, speaking the truth is urgently necessary. Dipen Dewan has lost his ministerial position for one reason only: he recommended my name for nomination as Chairman of the forthcoming Rangamati District Council.”