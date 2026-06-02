What BNP central leader writes on Facebook regarding CHT affairs minister’s resignation
Amid widespread discussion surrounding the resignation of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Dipen Dewan, Manish Dewan, a central leader of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and former army officer, has commented on the matter in a Facebook post.
In the post, published on Tuesday morning, Manish Dewan claimed that Minister Dipen Dewan had been compelled to resign over a dispute concerning the nomination for the position of Chairman of the Rangamati District Council.
In his Facebook post, Manish Dewan wrote, “At this critical moment for the country and the nation, speaking the truth is urgently necessary. Dipen Dewan has lost his ministerial position for one reason only: he recommended my name for nomination as Chairman of the forthcoming Rangamati District Council.”
He further alleged, “The (State) Minister for Hill Tracts Affairs, Barrister Mir Helal, wanted Dipen Talukdar Dipu, President of the District BNP, to receive the nomination. He remained in hiding in Rangamati for six months during the July Movement and, after 5 August, became controversial through various acts of extortion, tender manipulation and by providing patronage to notorious Awami League leaders — a fact well known to the people of Rangamati.”
Manish Dewan continued, “It is deeply unfortunate that in this conflict over recommendations, our full minister, a beloved leader of both hill people and Bengalis, and the highest vote-winning elected representative, Dipen Dewan, has been defeated. Not only that, his resignation letter was obtained against his will. I place the responsibility for judging this matter before the patriotic people of the Hill Tracts and the nation.”
Identifying himself in the post, Manish Dewan wrote: “I am a valiant freedom fighter, the person who hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh in Rangamati on 17 December 1971, a fellow combatant of Shaheed Zia in 1971, and a frontline fighter of the 36 July Movement.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Manish Dewan confirmed that the remarks in the Facebook post were his own.
“Various people are speculating about the reasons behind Minister Dipen Dewan’s resignation. I made this post to reveal the real circumstances. His resignation letter was obtained against his wishes,” he stated.
Asked about Manish Dewan’s Facebook post, Dipen Talukdar, President of the Rangamati district unit BNP, declined to comment.
“I have not seen that Facebook post. I have no comment on what others say. However, whether I was active on the streets during the movement is known to the prime minister and to party leaders and activists alike,” he told Prothom Alo.
When asked whether he was seeking to assume the position of Chairman of the Rangamati District Council, Dipen Talukdar replied, “I am always prepared to accept whatever responsibility the Honourable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman assigns to me.”
Throughout Monday, speculation was rife that Dipen Dewan may have resigned over issues relating to ministerial authority, control of politics within the Rangamati District BNP, and the appointment of administrators to the Hill District Councils. However, no government source has officially confirmed the reason for his resignation.
Several political sources familiar with the matter said that Dipen Dewan had felt uncomfortable since assuming office as Minister for Hill Tracts Affairs. One reason cited was the appointment of Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, MP for Chattogram-5 (Hathazari), as State Minister alongside Dipen Dewan, who represents the indigenous communities of the Hill Tracts.
This is the first time that a State Minister from outside the Hill Tracts region has been appointed to the ministry, and the decision raised questions among indigenous communities. Many believe that both the ministerial and state ministerial positions within the ministry should be reserved for representatives from the indigenous peoples of the Hill Tracts.
Attempts were made on Monday to obtain Dipen Dewan’s comments regarding these discussions, but he could not be reached.
On social media, many have suggested that tensions between Dipen Dewan and State Minister Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin may have contributed to the resignation.
Asked about the matter on Monday night, Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin told Prothom Alo, “There is no distance whatsoever between Dipen uncle and me. We have an excellent relationship. When my father (former State Minister Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin) served in the judiciary, they were colleagues.”
“There has never been any estrangement between us. After learning of his resignation, I tried to call him but could not reach him. I have heard that he was unwell. I do not understand why he resigned,” he added.
What Dipen Dewan wrote in his resignation letter
On Monday, Dipen Dewan submitted his resignation letter to the prime minister, citing health-related reasons.
In the letter, he wrote: “I, Dipen Dewan, MP, am currently serving as Minister for Hill Tracts Affairs. Since assuming office, I have been suffering from various health complications. Due to my physical condition, I have been encountering numerous difficulties in carrying out the regular responsibilities of the ministry. In the interests of enhancing the dynamism of the government’s development and administrative activities, I believe it is necessary for me to be relieved of my current position. I therefore respectfully request that my resignation be accepted for the reasons stated above.”
Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists, along with members of affiliated organisations, staged road blockades and demonstrations in Rangamati on Monday, demanding the withdrawal of Dipen Dewan’s resignation.
They appealed to the prime minister not to accept the resignation letter.