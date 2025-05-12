Those who opposed people’s war in 1971 should explain their stance: NCP
A debate has been going on in the country’s political arena over some slogans chanted during a recent protest at Shahbagh in the capital, demanding a ban on the Bangladesh Awami League, and some people’s attempt to stop others performing the national anthem.
Responding to the issue, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has said that none of its members have chanted any slogans against the struggle and history of the people of this land.
This was stated in a press release NCP sent to the media on Monday.
At the same time, the party expressed hope that those who opposed the people’s war in 1971 would now clearly explain their political stance before the nation.
The statement, titled “NCP’s position on the recent political debate,” was sent on behalf of the party by its Joint Member Secretary (Office), Saleh Uddin Sifat.
It said, “We’re observing with deep concern that while many political and ideological groups, and general students and people have spontaneously joined the anti-fascist student-people movement, demanding the declaration of the Awami League as a terrorist organisation, its ban, incorporation of provisions for trial of the party under the International Crimes Tribunal Act, and issuance of a July charter, a certain quarter has deliberately chanted party-centric and historically anti-people slogans. This has disrupted the golden opportunity for renewing national unity in the post-July movement.”
In the statement NCP also said that they say unequivocally that no member of the NCP chanted any party slogans or any slogans opposing the struggle and history of the people of this region during the recent movement. Therefore, those responsible for the controversial slogans that have raised questions among the people must bear the full responsibility. Associating NCP with those is completely unnecessary and unwarranted.
On the contrary, the statement read, in the speeches and slogans of NCP members, the historic chapters of the people’s struggles in this region, especially 1947, 1971, and 2024, were clearly reflected.
“We have also observed that during the performance of the national anthem, although one group raised objections, the protesters firmly went ahead with the anthem.”
NCP believes that the proper recognition and honouring of the historic struggles of the people of Bangladesh - especially those of 1947, 1971, and 2024 - is a precondition for doing politics in Bangladesh.
The statement further says: “Those who stood against the people’s liberation war in 1971, and those accused of collaborating in genocide, must now clearly explain their political stance to the nation. This will strengthen national consensus and unity and help realise the people’s aspirations of the 2024 uprising.”
The NCP statement also said those, who played a pro-Bangladeshi people role in the mass uprising in 2024 for a democratic transition of Bangladesh after facing oppression and torture during the past fascist period, must play a pro-Bangladesh role for the reconstruction of a new Bangladesh.
According to the statement, the NCP thinks Mujibism can be defeated completely only through a greater consensus among the people of Bangladesh.
It urged all the sides to act responsibly with discretion and far-sightedness ensure a beautiful and rich future for the people of Bangladesh.