Those who opposed people’s war in 1971 should explain their stance: NCP

A debate has been going on in the country’s political arena over some slogans chanted during a recent protest at Shahbagh in the capital, demanding a ban on the Bangladesh Awami League, and some people’s attempt to stop others performing the national anthem.

Responding to the issue, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has said that none of its members have chanted any slogans against the struggle and history of the people of this land.

This was stated in a press release NCP sent to the media on Monday.

At the same time, the party expressed hope that those who opposed the people’s war in 1971 would now clearly explain their political stance before the nation.